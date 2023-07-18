Man killed in car-to-car shooting in Chatham

A man was killed in a car-to-car shooting Tuesday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 25-year-old was in a vehicle about 2 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone in another car fired shots, striking the man multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

