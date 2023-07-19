Man shoots two women, one fatally, before shooting himself after argument inside Grand Crossing home: police

A man shot two women and killed one of them before turning the gun on himself after an argument inside a Grand Crossing home Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., a 32-year-old woman began arguing with the man inside the home in the 7600 block of South Michigan Avenue when he opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot multiple times in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another woman, 53, was inside the home and was also struck multiple times in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to the same hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The man, 34, suffered a self-inflected gunshot wound to his head and was also taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

