Friday, July 21, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Infant girl dies after being found unresponsive in Woodlawn day care crib

Omega Coombs died after being taken from the day care to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. There were no visible signs of trauma on the girl.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

Omega Coombs, 10 months, died shortly after she was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon at a Woodlawn day care center.

Sun-Times stock photo

A 10-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at her Woodlawn day care Wednesday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.

Omega Coombs was found inside a day care business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Omega was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m., police said.

The day care owner told police she put Omega down in the crib with a bottle, and when she returned about 10 minutes later, she saw the baby unresponsive with milk coming from her nose and mouth, according to a police report. 

The staffer removed Omega from the crib and told her daughter to call 911 as she began CPR until paramedics got there, the report said. 

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on the baby, and an autopsy Thursday was inconclusive pending further studies.

Detectives were investigating.

The Latest
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
16-year-old boy grazed in Auburn Gresham drive-by
The boy was on a sidewalk when someone in a black car fired shots. He was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
Man fatally shot at Englewood gas station
The man, 29, was at a gas station just before 2 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Armed robber fatally shoots man in Auburn Gresham
The man, 41, was being robbed shortly before 2:30 a.m. and was shot in the face and back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK In this photo illustration, food products that contain the artificial sweetener aspartame including Equal, Crystal Light, Trident, and Royal Jello are displayed on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The World Health Organization classified the sugar substitute aspartame, which is used in numerous food products, as a possible carcinogen, but the group said it is safe for people to consume within the recommended daily limit. (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Letters to the Editor
Don’t underestimate the dangers of aspartame
It is unsettling that aspartame is commonly found in many of the sweetened foods and beverages we consume when trying to be more calorie conscious.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Moms for Liberty founders Tiffany Justice, right, and Tina Descovich speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR422
Columnists
The puritanism of Moms for Liberty is about fear of losing power
It’s another iteration of white-bread America’s fear and hostility toward anything more unsettling than “Leave It to Beaver.”
By Gene Lyons
 