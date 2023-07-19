Infant girl dies after being found unresponsive in Woodlawn day care crib

A 10-month-old girl who was found unresponsive at her Woodlawn day care Wednesday afternoon has died, Chicago police said.

Omega Coombs was found inside a day care business in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue about 1:20 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Omega was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m., police said.

The day care owner told police she put Omega down in the crib with a bottle, and when she returned about 10 minutes later, she saw the baby unresponsive with milk coming from her nose and mouth, according to a police report.

The staffer removed Omega from the crib and told her daughter to call 911 as she began CPR until paramedics got there, the report said.

Police say there were no visible signs of trauma on the baby, and an autopsy Thursday was inconclusive pending further studies.

Detectives were investigating.

