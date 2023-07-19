Man wounded in Streeterville stabbing

A man was wounded in a stabbing Wednesday evening in Streeterville on the Near North Side.
The 29-year-old was in the 300 block of East Illinois Street when someone approached him and stabbed him in the wrist about 5:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
