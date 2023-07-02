The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man hit by car, then shot in McKinley Park parking lot

The driver of a blue sedan struck him about 12:40 a.m. before an occupant of the car began shooting at the man.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man hit by car, then shot in McKinley Park parking lot
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car and then shot early Sunday in McKinley Park.

The man, 35, was running through a parking lot around 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a blue sedan hit him, Chicago police said.

The man fell to the ground, then someone inside the car began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot twice in the right thigh and once in the left thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Charges pending against man who drove on Chicago NASCAR course: Police
1 killed, 2 wounded in West Elsdon shooting
Man shot, 5-year-old girl grazed by bullet in North Lawndale
1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting
Winnetka man faces up to a year in prison for price gouging N95 masks early in pandemic
16-year-old boy wounded in West Englewood shooting
The Latest
Ranger, a Norwood Park cat, died after being frightened by fireworks in July 2022.
Columnists
Don’t scare pets to death
Fireworks set off on and around July 4 take a toll on animals.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Taylor Hall celebrates a Bruins goal against the Blackhawks in 2022.
Blackhawks
Taylor Hall motivated to prove with Blackhawks his stardom hasn’t faded
As Connor Bedard’s most likely linemate, Hall will receive lots of playing time and offensive chances in Chicago, in contrast to last season in Boston. That expanded opportunity excites him.
By Ben Pope
 
People visit the Maxwell Street Market, Sunday, October 30, 2022. The market can be replicated across the city, especially on the West and South sides.
Other Views
More markets like New Maxwell Street could showcase city’s culture, help stop violence
The original Maxwell Street is known worldwide, but rather than respect this great amenity, Chicago has treated it poorly. Expanding the New Maxwell Street Market and replicating it elsewhere could incubate businesses and be a centerpiece for neighborhoods.
By Steve Balkin
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Man hangs up ‘Green Book’ as home decor, offending his wife
As part of the couple’s collection of antiques, the man (who is white) puts out a symbol of America’s shameful segregated past.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Seiya Suzuki
Cubs
Offense takes night off in Cubs’ 6-0 loss to Guardians
After long rain delay, Cody Bellinger has three of the Cubs’ five hits
By James Fegan
 