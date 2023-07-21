16-year-old boy grazed in Auburn Gresham drive-by

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Thursday in Auburn Gresham.
He was standing on a sidewalk about 11:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Throop Street when someone in a black car fired shots, grazing the boy in the head, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
