The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
Crime Auburn Gresham News

16-year-old boy grazed in Auburn Gresham drive-by

The boy was on a sidewalk when someone in a black car fired shots. He was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 16-year-old boy grazed in Auburn Gresham drive-by
Crime scene evidence marker.

Sun-Times file photo

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting late Thursday in Auburn Gresham.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 11:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Throop Street when someone in a black car fired shots, grazing the boy in the head, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Police arrested a man for a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Man fatally shot at Englewood gas station
Armed robber fatally shoots man in Auburn Gresham
Chicago weed giant Cresco Labs claims in suit that competitor GTI poached a top-level employee
Chicago cop suspended 9 months for ‘improper sexual relationship’ with woman after 911 call at her home
Derek Chauvin to ask Supreme Court to review conviction in murder of George Floyd
The Latest
Two boys, both 17, were shot July 12, 2022, in Austin.
Crime
Man fatally shot at Englewood gas station
The man, 29, was at a gas station just before 2 a.m. when someone walked up and shot him.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was killed in a Belmont Cragin shooting early Saturday.
Crime
Armed robber fatally shoots man in Auburn Gresham
The man, 41, was being robbed shortly before 2:30 a.m. and was shot in the face and back.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK In this photo illustration, food products that contain the artificial sweetener aspartame including Equal, Crystal Light, Trident, and Royal Jello are displayed on July 14, 2023 in New York City. The World Health Organization classified the sugar substitute aspartame, which is used in numerous food products, as a possible carcinogen, but the group said it is safe for people to consume within the recommended daily limit. (Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Letters to the Editor
Don’t underestimate the dangers of aspartame
It is unsettling that aspartame is commonly found in many of the sweetened foods and beverages we consume when trying to be more calorie conscious.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Moms for Liberty founders Tiffany Justice, right, and Tina Descovich speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR422
Columnists
The puritanism of Moms for Liberty is about fear of losing power
It’s another iteration of white-bread America’s fear and hostility toward anything more unsettling than “Leave It to Beaver.”
By Gene Lyons
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My mom refuses to discuss wishes for end-of-life care
Though she benefited from her husband’s planning for his final days, she won’t make a plan of her own and says anyone who asks about it is ‘morbid.’
By Abigail Van Buren
 