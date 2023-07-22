1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in North Lawndale.

The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when two people walked up and began shooting, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Four other men were struck by gunfire, according to police:



A 40-year-old was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital with head and neck wounds.

Another was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a face wound.

A 44-year-old was in good condition at Mount Sinai with several wounds to the body.

A 50-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right arm and declined medical attention.

No one was in custody.

