The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting

The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. when two people walked up to them and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 4 wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.

Five people were shot early Saturday in North Lawndale.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Saturday in North Lawndale.

The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when two people walked up and began shooting, Chicago police said.

A 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said.

Four other men were struck by gunfire, according to police:

  • A 40-year-old was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital with head and neck wounds.
  • Another was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a face wound.
  • A 44-year-old was in good condition at Mount Sinai with several wounds to the body.
  • A 50-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right arm and declined medical attention.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot during fight in Chicago Lawn
Man killed, another wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
He’s serving a 300-year sentence for 5 killings another man later confessed to
Despite DNA evidence, prosecutors decline to charge teen with murders of three people in Morgan Park last year
Man charged in fatal Oakland neighborhood shooting texted ‘code word’ when job was done: prosecutors
Chicago weed giant Cresco Labs claims in suit that competitor GTI poached a top-level employee
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot during fight in Chicago Lawn
The man, 49, was in an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Someone fired shots into a group of people gathered at a corner in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, fatally wounding a man and leaving another in serious condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Geeksquad members dance during the 90th Bud Billiken Parade in Bronzeville on August 10, 2019.
News
Chicago Grammy-winning poet chosen as grand marshal of Billiken parade
J. Ivy was the first winner of a category created for spoken-word poetry albums. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, is the longest-running, largest African-American parade in the United States.
By Violet Miller
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: Will embattled Pat Fitzgerald be a head coach again?
Also: We asked how excited you are for the upcoming Bears season and if Team USA will win the Women’s World Cup.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Zach LaVine
Sports Saturday
Central happenings? Cleveland may have closed the gap on Milwaukee
The Cavaliers have once again won the offseason for a second-consecutive summer, but will Cleveland be ready to grab the division from the Bucks? And where does the Bulls offseason rank?
By Joe Cowley
 