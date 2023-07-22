Man fatally shot during fight in Chicago Lawn

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Chicago Lawn.
He got into an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots about 1:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Kedzie, Chicago police said.
The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was in custody.
Despite DNA evidence, prosecutors decline to charge teen with murders of three people in Morgan Park last year
Man charged in fatal Oakland neighborhood shooting texted ‘code word’ when job was done: prosecutors
The Latest
The five were standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. when two people walked up to them and began shooting.
Someone fired shots into a group of people gathered at a corner in the 7900 block of South Marshfield Avenue, fatally wounding a man and leaving another in serious condition.
J. Ivy was the first winner of a category created for spoken-word poetry albums. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12, is the longest-running, largest African-American parade in the United States.
Also: We asked how excited you are for the upcoming Bears season and if Team USA will win the Women’s World Cup.
The Cavaliers have once again won the offseason for a second-consecutive summer, but will Cleveland be ready to grab the division from the Bucks? And where does the Bulls offseason rank?