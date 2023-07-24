The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Streeterville fight leaves 2 women slashed with broken glass bottle

The women were with a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario Street when someone they knew attacked them with a broken glass bottle, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_12_06_at_4.37.23_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Two women were cut with a broken glass bottle during a large fight in the Streeterville neighborhood Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a “physical altercation” broke out within a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario and two women in the group were attacked by someone they knew who was brandishing a broken glass bottle, according to Chicago police.

The younger woman, 24, suffered small cuts to the arm and head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

The older woman, 27, suffered a laceration to the left arm and was taken to the same hospital, where she was also listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

