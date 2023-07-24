Streeterville fight leaves 2 women slashed with broken glass bottle
The women were with a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario Street when someone they knew attacked them with a broken glass bottle, police said.
Two women were cut with a broken glass bottle during a large fight in the Streeterville neighborhood Sunday night.
Just before 9 p.m., a “physical altercation” broke out within a large group of people in the 200 block of East Ontario and two women in the group were attacked by someone they knew who was brandishing a broken glass bottle, according to Chicago police.
The younger woman, 24, suffered small cuts to the arm and head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.
The older woman, 27, suffered a laceration to the left arm and was taken to the same hospital, where she was also listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
Infatuated player knows any courtship off the court would be wrong but still can’t stop thinking about the beautiful and friendly woman.
Only a handful of downtown buildings get most of the new leases as downsizing tenants give up space and commercial debt gets pressured.
‘Where do I go from here?’: Over 12,000 basement flooding reports were filed with 311 after record rainfall in July
Weeks after the record-setting storm, Chicagoans in the affected areas continue to grapple with flooded basements, standing water, waterlogged appliances and growing mold and mildew.