Monday, July 24, 2023
Man fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg about 11:10 a.m. Monday while in the 7800 block of South State Street.

A man was shot and killed Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg about 11:10 a.m. while in the 7800 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

