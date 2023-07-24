Man fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A man was shot and killed Monday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg about 11:10 a.m. while in the 7800 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.
Traffic stop yields $800,000 in counterfeit bonds, blank FBI credentials, U.S. marshal star, Homeland Security shield
The Latest
El grupo de residentes de Chicago que coordina comidas, duchas y ropa para los migrantes sabe que esto es solo el comienzo de un viaje mucho más largo para ellos: buscar el estatus de asilo.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump plans to speak about the new lawsuit Monday afternoon on behalf of former student football player Lloyd Yates, Last week, Yates said that sexualized hazing was commonplace on the team.
Traffic stop yields $800,000 in counterfeit bonds, blank FBI credentials, U.S. marshal star, Homeland Security shield
Robert Krilich Jr. was taken into custody after his car was stopped in Rosemont last week and was charged with possession of forged and counterfeit documents with intent to defraud.
Following a negotiation stalemate that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks Tuesday.
Richard M. Barancik, last surviving member of ‘The Monuments Men’ and architect who left his mark on Chicago’s skyline
‘It’s a bittersweet moment that we knew was going to come,’ said Robert M. Edsel, an author whose book on the group was the basis for a film starring George Clooney.