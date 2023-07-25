Man, 19, shot and killed in front of North Lawndale home

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in front of a home in North Lawndale.

The man, 19, was outside a residence in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue just before 3 p.m. when several people walked up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

