Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Man, 19, shot and killed in front of North Lawndale home

Several people walked up to a man outside a home in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday and began firing. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Tuesday in front of a home in North Lawndale.

The man, 19, was outside a residence in the 1600 block of South Karlov Avenue just before 3 p.m. when several people walked up to him and began shooting, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

