The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Alleged shooter in 2011 cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial

Alexander Villa, awaiting sentencing after a 2019 trial verdict, has said police, prosecutors hid evidence from his lawyers. He wants a new judge appointed.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Alleged shooter in 2011 cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial
Clifton_Lewis.JPG

Officer Clifton Lewis was moonlighting as a security guard at an Austin convenience store to save money for his wedding when he was gunned down in 2011 during a robbery.

Sun-Times (file)

A month after prosecutors dropped charges against his two co-defendants in the slaying of Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis, a man found guilty of fatally shooting the veteran officer has asked for a new judge to handle his bid for a new trial.

Lawyers arguing post-trial motions for Alexander Villa, who is awaiting sentencing more than three years after he was found guilty in Lewis’ murder, allege that Judge James Linn has been pressuring them to close out the case ahead of Linn’s retirement next month, and that the judge is ignoring evidence that prosecutors and police withheld key evidence from Villa’s trial attorneys.

Related

The motion for a new judge will be heard by Judge Timothy Joyce, who was chosen by Linn in a quirk of how petitions to substitute judges are handled at the Cook County criminal courthouse. A longtime order maintained by the presiding judges at the courthouse states that supervising judges select which courtroom will hear motions to substitute judges, and Linn himself is a supervising judge.

At a hearing Wednesday, Joyce did not seem inclined to delve too deeply into allegations of bias and improper conduct by Linn. Joyce balked at a request by Villa attorney Jennifer Blagg that the judge read her 140-page motion for a new trial, as well as a supplement to that filing and transcripts showing purportedly biased statements by Linn.

Related

“If you think I’m going to read a stack of documents that may run more than 500 pages, that’s not going to happen,” Joyce told Blagg. “I can’t imagine any such issue in this case would require me to do that.”

Joyce set the next hearing on the motion for Aug. 3.

Blagg and co-counsel Eric Bisby have turned up what they say is crucial evidence that was held back by investigators handling the years-long investigation into Lewis’ slaying, including cellphone data that shows Villa and co-defendants Tyrone Clay and Edgardo Colon were nowhere near the scene when Lewis was gunned down.

Related

The judge presiding over Colon and Clay’s cases, Erica Reddick, had appeared frustrated to learn of the new evidence, and ordered a sweeping release of thousands of records and reports related to the investigation. The two assistant state’s attorneys who had handled the Lewis case since 2011 were pulled from the case this spring without explanation. Prosecutors dropped the cases in June, on the morning of a hearing at which the former lead prosecutors on the case and multiple detectives had been subpoenaed to testify.

Lewis was working off-duty as a security guard at M&M Quick Foods, an Austin convenience store not far from the home he shared with his longtime girlfriend. Lewis, who had taken the job to earn extra money for a wedding celebration, had proposed just days before two masked men— allegedly Clay and Villa — burst into the store and opened fire. Clay and Colon were arrested weeks later and confessed, but those statements were thrown out as evidence by an appeals court that found police had continued interrogating both men after they had asked for an attorney. Colon, who had been convicted and sentenced to more than 80 years in prison, was granted a new trial and released on bond before the charges were dropped. Clay had spent 12 years in jail awaiting trial.

TYRONE_CLAY.jpg

Tyrone Clay leaves Cook County Jail on June 21 surrounded by family and attorneys. Clay was accused of shooting Chicago Police Officer Clifton Lewis in a 2011 robbery in Austin. Prosecutors dropped the charges before a hearing in which detectives and prosecutors were to be questioned about their failure to turn over exculpatory evidence.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Villa’s lawyers said that in a meeting in chambers on July 12, Linn told prosecutors not to turn over records to Villa’s lawyers despite an agreement that they would get copies of the same documents that were to be turned over to Clay and Colon before their cases were dropped. Linn also had not printed out copies of Villa’s lengthy motion for a new trial, which was filed in September.

Related

Citing a purported example of Linn’s impatience, Villa’s attorneys quoted the judge in an April 2022 hearing in which he “praised” prosecutors for “putting up with” the expansive discovery requests.

“I know you are exhausted from this, and I am starting to get exhausted too,” Linn said. “All cases come to an end, and this case will come to an end also, just like every other case does.” 

Next Up In Crime
69-year-old matriarch killed in hit-and-run near her Uptown home. ‘She had a good heart ... it was stripped away from us.’
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at McDonald’s drive-thru
Man shot, struck by SUV in Chatham dies
Former CPD official accuses top cop of retaliating against her after she headed investigation that led to his suspension
2 men shot — one fatally — in Englewood armed robbery
State Supreme Court rules man who pleaded guilty to murder he didn’t commit can get certificate of innocence
The Latest
The Silver Room Block Party in 2019 drew more than 40,000 revelers in one day.
Entertainment and Culture
Why does Chicago’s Silver Room Block Party have to end?
One of the coolest events of the summer, the homegrown festival is wrapping its 18-year run with a final bow this weekend.
By Contributor
 
The Cubs’ David Ross is managing across the field from the White Sox’ Pedro Grifol this week.
Cubs
A baseball field in Tallahassee connects Cubs’ David Ross and White Sox’ Pedro Grifol
Notes: Cubs react to Adbert Alzolay’s 10th save of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, left, shakes hands with Yoán Moncada as Oscar Colas watches, during infield practice Tuesday in Chicago. (AP)
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol won’t throw players under the bus
White Sox notebook: Pedro Grifol, Mike Clevinger, Aaron Bummer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
New Chicago Board of Education members preside over their first meeting on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.&nbsp;
Education
New Chicago Public Schools board lays out ambitious plans
The newly seated board, hand-picked by Mayor Johnson, leans heavily on activists with experience in organizing and with nonprofit groups.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
4412706712449235396.jpg
Crime
69-year-old matriarch killed in hit-and-run near her Uptown home. ‘She had a good heart ... it was stripped away from us.’
Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway Tuesday night when she was hit by a black Honda.
By Sophie SherryCindy Hernandez, and 2 more
 