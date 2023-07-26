Boy, 16, and man, 19, wounded in Austin shooting
A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were near a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone fired shots just after 7 p.m. They are hospitalized in good condition, police say.
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Austin.
The teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, were near a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone fired shots just after 7 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the elbow, and the man was struck in the legs and hand, police said. Both were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where they were listed in good condition.
Officials said there may have been two shooters in the attack.
No arrests were reported.
