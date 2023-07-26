The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

14-year-old boy accused of robbing 11 people in 45 minutes on Near West, South Sides

The boy was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery. He also faces misdemeanor counts of battery and trespass to a vehicle.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 14-year-old boy accused of robbing 11 people in 45 minutes on Near West, South Sides
police_lights19.png

A 14-year-old boy faces 12 felony charges connected to several armed robberies early Tuesday on the Near West and South Sides.

The boy, possibly along with others, robbed 11 people within 45 minutes, according to Chicago police.

About 1:50 a.m., he is suspected of robbing a 29-year-old man in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street; then five minutes later he allegedly stole belongings from a woman, 38, and a 45-year-old man a few blocks away in the 1100 block of South Canal Street, police said.

About five minutes after that, he allegedly robbed two more people — a 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, police said.

Four more robberies happened between 2:20 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. Those happened at the following locations, according to police:

  • 2400 block of South Canal Street
  • 2500 block of South Halsted Street
  • 1100 block of West Chicago Avenue 
  • 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

The boy was arrested several hours later and was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery. He also faces one misdemeanor count each of battery and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Next Up In Crime
Illinois National Guardsman charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Boy, 16, and man, 19, wounded in Austin shooting
Alleged shooter in 2011 cop killing seeks new judge to rule on motion for a new trial
69-year-old matriarch killed in hit-and-run near her Uptown home. ‘She had a good heart ... it was stripped away from us.’
No prison for man who admitted buying gun used to kill 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at McDonald’s drive-thru
Man shot, struck by SUV in Chatham dies
The Latest
Bierbrodt.png
Crime
Illinois National Guardsman charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Joseph Bierbrodt, of Sheridan in La Salle County, allegedly slammed a law enforcement officer against a wall after breaking into the Capitol. His brother was also charged.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.
Suburban Chicago
Natural gas explosion causes fire in Oak Park apartment building; 1 injured
A man was hospitalized, but his condition wasn’t known. About 12 other residents were displaced from their homes.
By Kade Heather
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 16, and man, 19, wounded in Austin shooting
A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old were near a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone fired shots just after 7 p.m. They are hospitalized in good condition, police say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Windy City Fieldhouse at 2367 W Logan Blvd on the Northwest Side, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Windy City Fieldhouse, a staple for nearly 26 years, will be closing it’s doors Aug. 31.
Chicago
Windy City Fieldhouse sports complex in Logan Square is closing at the end of August
For more than 25 years, families, children and adults across the city have flocked to the facility for friendly pickup basketball, soccer and volleyball games. It’s also a popular birthday party destination for kids.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
The Silver Room Block Party in 2019 drew more than 40,000 revelers in one day.
Entertainment and Culture
Why does Chicago’s Silver Room Block Party have to end?
One of the coolest events of the summer, the homegrown festival is wrapping its 18-year run with a final bow this weekend.
By Contributor
 