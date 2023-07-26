14-year-old boy accused of robbing 11 people in 45 minutes on Near West, South Sides

A 14-year-old boy faces 12 felony charges connected to several armed robberies early Tuesday on the Near West and South Sides.

The boy, possibly along with others, robbed 11 people within 45 minutes, according to Chicago police.

About 1:50 a.m., he is suspected of robbing a 29-year-old man in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street; then five minutes later he allegedly stole belongings from a woman, 38, and a 45-year-old man a few blocks away in the 1100 block of South Canal Street, police said.

About five minutes after that, he allegedly robbed two more people — a 36-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man — in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, police said.

Four more robberies happened between 2:20 a.m. and 2:35 a.m. Those happened at the following locations, according to police:



2400 block of South Canal Street

2500 block of South Halsted Street

1100 block of West Chicago Avenue

1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue

The boy was arrested several hours later and was charged with 12 felony counts of armed robbery. He also faces one misdemeanor count each of battery and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

