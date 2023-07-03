Man shot, killed outside Brighton Park Walgreens

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Brighton Park on the South Side.

Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was standing on a sidewalk outside a Walgreens in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when a car approached him and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.