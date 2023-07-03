The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Man shot, killed outside Brighton Park Walgreens

The man was shot in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. No one is in custody.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_114426914.jpg

Walgreens pharmacy workers are escorted from a store in Brighton Park, where a man was shot to death Monday afternoon.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Brighton Park on the South Side.

Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was standing on a sidewalk outside a Walgreens in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when a car approached him and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

