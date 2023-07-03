Man shot, killed outside Brighton Park Walgreens
The man was shot in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died. No one is in custody.
A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Brighton Park on the South Side.
Just before 5 p.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was standing on a sidewalk outside a Walgreens in the 4700 block of South Western Avenue when a car approached him and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
