Man wounded in Montrose Beach stabbing

A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday evening near Montrose Beach in Uptown.
The 29-year-old was in a physical altercation with someone in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive when he was stabbed in the chest about 7:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
Detectives were investigating.
