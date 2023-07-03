The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Man wounded in Montrose Beach stabbing

The man was arguing with someone in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive when he was stabbed, police said. He’s hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file

A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday evening near Montrose Beach in Uptown.

The 29-year-old was in a physical altercation with someone in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive when he was stabbed in the chest about 7:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

