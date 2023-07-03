Man wounded in Montrose Beach stabbing

A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday evening near Montrose Beach in Uptown.

The 29-year-old was in a physical altercation with someone in the 4600 block of North Lawrence Wilson Drive when he was stabbed in the chest about 7:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.

