15-year-old boy shot on Near West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on the Near West Side.
The teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the left leg and another to the right leg around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.
A witness told police the boy may have been traveling in a car at the time.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
