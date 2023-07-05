15-year-old boy shot on Near West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on the Near West Side.

The teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the left leg and another to the right leg around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A witness told police the boy may have been traveling in a car at the time.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

