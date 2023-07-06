The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

String of armed robberies reported on Northwest Side

The robberies occurred between around 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday in the North Center, Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE String of armed robberies reported on Northwest Side
Flashing lights on a police vehicle

Adobe Stock Photo

Four armed robberies were reported overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The robberies occurred between around 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday in the North Center, Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods, according to Chicago police.

The first robbery, just before 10:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Belmont Avenue, involved a male wearing a white hoodie who showed a handgun and demanded money from a business. He took money from the register and fled the area, police said.

About 12:10 a.m., three male suspects wearing all black and armed with handguns got out of a white Kia in the 2300 block of West Armitage Avenue and took items from three men and a woman, police said. 

One of the robbers hit a man on the head with a gun, but the man declined medical attention, police said.

About 10 minutes later and less than a mile away, another man wearing a black hoodie went into a business in the 2300 block of West Damen Avenue and demanded money while brandishing a handgun, police said. He stole money from a register and fled the scene.

Three men also wearing all black and armed with handguns later exited a white Kia about 3 a.m. in the 2000 of North Milwaukee Avenue. Two of them entered a business and took money from the registers, while the third man stole belongings from two people in a parking lot, police said.

The three fled the scene in the white Kia, police said.

No injuries were reported in any of the other robberies.

No one was in custody as Area Five detectives investigated.

Next Up In Crime
Biden White House throws spotlight two days in a row on Illinois assault weapons ban
Leaders of ‘Goonie Gang’ found guilty in racketeering case
Police should have dispersed Englewood gathering hours before 5 were shot, man beaten, Chicago’s top cop says
Up to $50,000 reward is offered for information leading to arrest in armed robbery of USPS mail carrier in Beverly
73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks
Concealed carry holder shoots robber who pulled gun on him, 2 other men in West Ridge, police say
The Latest
merlin_380562.jpg
Editorials
Lookingglass and other theaters are in crisis. For the show to go on, City Hall must lead the way.
Theaters throughout Chicago are as critical to the city as sports, politics, restaurants and architecture. Mayor Brandon Johnson and the city’s movers and shakers have work to make sure they thrive.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Lawyer Michael Shakman in 2014.
Editorials
Don’t weaken enforcement of anti-patronage Shakman decrees
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough’s office might emerge from under anti-patronage hiring monitoring, even though critics say the office does not meet good-government standards.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Pace Gallery Presents Adam Pendleton During Frieze Week
Columnists
Rock star architect David Adjaye leaves Chicago project as sexual misconduct claims roil his practice
Adjaye, a celebrated architect who had been attached to an Old Town redevelopment project, was once called a genius by Barack Obama.
By Lee Bey
 
The Circuit Court of Cook County’s Fifth Municipal District building in Bridgeview. Those seeking expungement of their criminal records must first file paperwork with the circuit court where the arrest occurred.
Other Views
Be aware of the pitfalls when it comes to getting a criminal record expunged
Even if an individual obtains an expungement from local law enforcement, the FBI is not required — and often won’t — expunge the record from its National Crime Incident database, a retired suburban police chief warns.
By Tom Weitzel
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman doesn’t know our father is also her father
Siblings have always known their late dad’s affair produced a half-sister but fear telling her now will ruin her life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 