1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting

Four people were shot early Saturday at a bar in Gary, Indiana, leaving one dead.
Officers responded to a shooting at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to Gary police.
Police said a 37-year-old man was dead at the scene and three others were wounded by gunfire.
Two men and a woman, all in their thirties, were hospitalized, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
