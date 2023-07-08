The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
1 killed, 3 wounded in Gary bar shooting

The attack occurred at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue in Gary, Ind., police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were shot early Saturday at a bar in Gary, Indiana, leaving one dead.

Officers responded to a shooting at UpTop Lounge and Events bar in the 900 block of East 21st Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to Gary police.

Police said a 37-year-old man was dead at the scene and three others were wounded by gunfire.

Two men and a woman, all in their thirties, were hospitalized, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

