The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Woman killed, man wounded in Near South Side road rage shooting

Nancy Padilla was shot in her neck Sunday night and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She later died due to her injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A woman was killed and a man grazed in a shooting stemming from a road rage incident July 30, 2023.

Sun-Times file

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a road rage shooting Sunday night on the Near South Side.

A woman and man, 37 and 26 years old, were driving in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 8:10 p.m. Sunday when they sounded their horn at a 2015 Nissan sedan that had cut them off in traffic, Chicago police said.

The sedan pulled alongside the vehicle and someone inside opened fire, striking the woman in the neck and grazing the man, police said.

Nancy Padilla was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She later died. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The man suffered a graze wound to his back and refused medical attention, officials said.

No one was in custody.

