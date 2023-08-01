Motorist shot, killed in New City

A man was fatally shot while driving in the New City neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was driving in the 5300 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
