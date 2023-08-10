Man shot, killed in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot to death Thursday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The man, 34, was inside a car in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue when someone pulled him out and shot him multiple times just after 5 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was shot in the leg and arm and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
No one was in custody.
