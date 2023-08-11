The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Chicago man gets year in prison for assaulting officer, ramming doors with bike rack during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

James McNamara, 61, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Associated Press

A Chicago man has been sentenced to a year in prison for assaulting an officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

James McNamara, 61, crossed the West Terrace at the Capitol and saw a group trying to gain access to the building through a closed entrance, according to court documents.

He watched as law enforcement officers forcibly removed rioters from the building, then lunged at the officers and threw punches at one of them, officials said.

McNamara picked up a bike rack and rammed it into the doors at least four times, officials said. He gained entry through the first set of doors before being removed by officers.

McNamara pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer in May, and on Friday was sentenced to 12 months in prison, 24 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested from the Capitol breach, and more than 350 people have been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers.

