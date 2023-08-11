Gunman critically wounded in struggle over weapon with officer in Far South Side

A man was critically wounded in a struggle over a weapon with an officer Friday night in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Officers were patrolling the area near the 11100 block of South Racine Avenue when they saw a man standing on the sidewalk with a weapon, Interim Supt. Fred Waller said.

The officers attempted to stop the man but he fled into a nearby townhouse, Waller said. The officers followed him inside, then tried to de-escalate the situation.

A struggle over the weapon ensued and two shots were fired, Waller said. It was not immediately clear who fired the weapon.

The man, whose age wasn’t known, suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The officer was not injured but was taken to the same hospital for observation.

Jimmar Cheers, who lives on the block, says he saw an officer come out of a residence. Cheers said the officer looked angry while taking off his protective vest.

Shortly after that, Cheers told the Sun-Times, he saw someone being wheeled out of a residence on a stretcher and paramedics doing chest compressions on them.

The man’s weapon was recovered at the scene, Waller said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force and asked anyone with information to call 312-746-3609.

Check back for updates.

Contributing: Tyler LaRiviere