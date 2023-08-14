4 wounded in Old Town shooting

Four people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Old Town on the Near North Side,
Just before 3 a.m., police responded to a call of people shot in the 100 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.
A man, 28, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition; a woman, 22, was struck once in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition; a man, 42, was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition; a man, 24, was struck in the thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Police said a man driving a black sedan fired shots at the group and fled the scene.
No one was in custody.
