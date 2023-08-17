The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Person found shot in Garfield Park alley dies

The person, who hasn’t been identified, was found Wednesday night with six gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found dead in an alley after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, who police estimate was in their 40s, was in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street shortly after 10:20 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Police responding to shots found the unidentified person in an alley with six gunshot wounds to the torso. They were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead there, police said.

No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.

The Latest
Cecilia walks with her husband, Ari. Cecilia, who’s in her third trimester of pregnancy, and her husband are scrambling to find new care resources after the shuttering of a midwifery program at Swedish Hospital.
News
Midwife crisis: Swedish Hospital changes program after more than two decades
The new model means pregnant people will no longer get to choose if a midwife or doctor supervises their care. Instead, midwives and doctors will work together.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
El héroe de “Blue Beetle” porta un traje mágico, similar al de Iron Man, que está adherido permanentemente.
La Voz Chicago
Desde dulces momentos hasta tediosas batallas de superhéroes, ‘Blue Beetle’ es decepcionante
Aunque es genial ver a un latino ser el centro del escenario, esta es una historia de origen con efectos visuales decepcionantes.
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_93558811.jpg
Editorials
Can State Street get its groove back? A panel’s new proposals show real promise
But without a consistent push from Mayor Brandon Johnson, even the best-laid plans won’t go far in remaking Chicago’s iconic “great street.”
By CST Editorial Board
 
State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, at a bill signing Friday of a measure that will provide $20 million to tackle the number of food deserts across the state.
Politics
Pritzker signs bill combating food deserts across Illinois
There were 3.3 million Illinois residents living in a food desert, according to a 2021 Illinois Department of Public Health report. The new measure will support existing grocers and help encourage new grocers by allowing stores receiving grants to be able to receive tax credits and other incentives.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The 11th District Police Station sits across the street from 3139 W. Flournoy St., where an accidental shooting killed an 8-year-old boy Tuesday.
News
Police continue to investigate shooting death of 8-year-old who found unsecured firearm under mattress in West Side family home
Jacari Brown was with his cousin, looking for a TV remote, when they found an unsecured gun under a mattress in the home, according to police reports.
By Sophie Sherry
 