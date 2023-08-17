Person found shot in Garfield Park alley dies

A person was found dead in an alley after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood late Wednesday night, police said.
The victim, who police estimate was in their 40s, was in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street shortly after 10:20 p.m. when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.
Police responding to shots found the unidentified person in an alley with six gunshot wounds to the torso. They were taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital and later pronounced dead there, police said.
No one is in custody. Detectives are investigating.
Former DCFS worker gave $3.2 million to bogus foster care parents, used kickbacks to gamble, indictment says
