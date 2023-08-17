Gunman opens fire into vehicle, killing motorist in West Ridge
The man, believed to be in his 20s, was driving in the 2600 block of West Glenlake Avenue about 12:30 a.m., police said.
A man was fatally shot in the West Ridge neighborhood early Thursday, police said.
He was driving in the 2600 block of West Glenlake Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when someone fired shots into the vehicle, causing him to crash into another car before coming to a halt, Chicago police said.
The man, estimated to be in his 20s, was dead on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers found two guns in the unidentified victim’s vehicle and no arrests have been reported.
Area 4 detectives are investigating.
