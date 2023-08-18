Suspects using rifles robbed 5 people in 20 minutes in North Center, Lake View

Two suspects who were armed with rifles are in custody early Friday after robbing five people, three of whom are in their 60s, within 20 minutes on the North Side, police said.

They first confronted a 63-year-old woman who was walking on a sidewalk about 11:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Grace Street in the North Center neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Armed with rifles, they got out of a white car, took her belongings and then fled, police said.

About five minutes later, they approached a 42-year-old man in the 3400 block of North Leavitt Street, also in North Center, got out of the white car with rifles and stole items the man was carrying, police said.

Two minutes after that, the suspects then stole from a 61-year-old man who was walking in the 1700 block of West Berteau Avenue in Lake View, according to police.

Then shortly after 11:50 p.m., the white car pulled up in the 1800 block of West Roscoe Street in North Center, where a woman, 32, and a 43-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk, police said.

Two robbers holding a handgun and rifle got out of the car and stole their items before speeding away west on Roscoe Street, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, the white car pulled up to a 67-year-old man in the 900 block of West Dakin Street in Lake View and two people got out, implied they had a weapon and stole from the man, police said.

Officers nearby saw the white car a few minutes later and placed two suspects into custody and recovered items belonging to the 67-year-old man.

No physical injuries were reported in any of the robbe

