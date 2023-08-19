The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park

The man, 18, was inside a car just before 10 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, cheek and abdomen.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene evidence marker.

A man was fatally shot late Friday on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was in the car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering
Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man shot during fight on North Side
The man was arguing with someone when they both pulled out handguns and fired at each other, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
To trade or not to trade? That could be the big question for the Bulls
The Bulls front office is hoping that their “Big Three” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will be good enough to carry the day to the postseason. The track record says otherwise. So how valuable could each of them be on the trade market?
By Joe Cowley
 
Illinois v Wisconsin
College Sports
Big 10: on Illinois’ QB decision, Georgia’s three-peat hopes, more Northwestern nonsense
Which name goes on the Illini’s QB1 line will speak volumes.
By Steve Greenberg
 
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina
College Sports
Polling Place: Which is your team — Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame or another?
We also asked which Bears running back excites you most — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson — and whether or not the Sky will make the WNBA playoffs.
By Steve Greenberg
 