Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was in the car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made.

