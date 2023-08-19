Passenger fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The 18-year-old was in the car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a crowd that was gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place.
The man was arguing with someone when they both pulled out handguns and fired at each other, police said.
The Bulls front office is hoping that their “Big Three” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will be good enough to carry the day to the postseason. The track record says otherwise. So how valuable could each of them be on the trade market?
Which name goes on the Illini’s QB1 line will speak volumes.
We also asked which Bears running back excites you most — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson — and whether or not the Sky will make the WNBA playoffs.