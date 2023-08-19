4 teens shot at North Lawndale gathering

Four teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a gathering in North Lawndale.

Two suspects walked up and fired shots into a crowd gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of the body and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. So was an 18-year-old woman with a wound to the upper back.

Two wounded 17-year-old boys were hospitalized in good condition, police said. One, hit in the leg and arm, was taken to Mount Sinai, and the other, shot twice in the buttocks, was taken to Stroger Hospital.

No arrests were reported. Detectives were investigating.

