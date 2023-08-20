The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 20, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Girl, 11, wounded in South Lawndale accidental shooting

The girl was in a car with a female driver who was parking. The driver tried to move a gun inside the car and it went off. The girl was listed in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a vehicle in South Lawndale on Sunday evening, police said.

About 9 p.m., in the 2700 block of West 24th Place, the girl, 11, was in a car with a woman who was driving and trying to park. The woman grabbed the gun to move it, and the gun fired, grazing the girl’s torso, police said.

The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

Detectives are investigating.

