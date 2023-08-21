Bolingbrook cop shot prompting 6-hour standoff; charges pending for suspect

Charges were pending for a man who shot a police officer before barricading himself inside a home for nearly 6 hours in Bolingbrook over the weekend, police said.

It started about 6:15 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a call of a theft at a business in the 100 block South Bolingbrook Drive. When they arrived the suspect was gone but he then returned an hour later and fired shots at the business, police said.

That’s when an officer found the suspect at his home and he fired shots at the officer, striking him twice, before barricading himself inside the home in the 100 block of West Briarcliff Road.

A tactical unit was sent to the home and the suspect was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday, police said. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to recover and charges were pending for the suspect.