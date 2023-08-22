Man shot, critically wounded in South Shore robbery

A man was shot and critically wounded during a South Shore neighborhood robbery early Tuesday.
The man, 45, was walking around 4 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue when a vehicle drove by and several attackers got out and robbed him of his personal belongings, Chicago police said.
At least one of the robbers then shot him in the chest, abdomen and buttocks before they all jumped back in the vehicle and drove off, police said.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
The Latest
