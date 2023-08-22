The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Man shot, critically wounded in South Shore robbery

The man, 45, was walking in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and several assailants got out and robbed him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and critically wounded during a South Shore neighborhood robbery early Tuesday.

The man, 45, was walking around 4 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue when a vehicle drove by and several attackers got out and robbed him of his personal belongings, Chicago police said.

At least one of the robbers then shot him in the chest, abdomen and buttocks before they all jumped back in the vehicle and drove off, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

