Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found multiple people shot, police said. A 25-year-old man died.
Four people were shot, one fatally, in North Lawndale on Tuesday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found multiple victims wounded outside, according to Chicago police.
A 25-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Three others were taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the arm twice and listed in good condition; A man, 38, was struck twice in the back and listed in serious condition; A woman, 27, was shot in the leg and listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
