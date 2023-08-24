Man fatally shot in Ashburn

A man was fatally shot in the Ashburn neighborhood early Thursday, police said.

Kejuan D. Green, 23, was on a sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Albany Avenue just after midnight when someone approached and fired shots, according to Chicago police.

First responders arrived on the scene and Green, of the same block where he died, was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m. after suffering gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

