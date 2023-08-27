The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Chicago man charged with road-rage shooting in Elmhurst

Gregory Johnson, 42, of Austin, who prosecutors say has multiple felony convictions, was denied bail on Sunday. He allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle. No one was hurt.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a vehicle during an alleged road rage incident last week near suburban Elmhurst.

Gregory Johnson, 42, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated discharge of a firearm and of being an armed habitual criminal, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Johnson, who prosecutors said has multiple felony convictions, appeared in court Sunday and was denied bail.

The incident unfolded about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday as Johnson was driving a gold-colored Honda Odyssey on Interstate 290.

The victim, who was driving a gray Nissan Sentra, brake-checked Johnson for tailgating him, prosecutors said. At one point over the next four to five miles, Johnson pulled up alongside the Sentra and displayed a handgun.

The driver of the Sentra attempted to get away from Johnson by exiting the expressway near North Avenue in Elmhurst, but Johnson followed him and rear-ended the Sentra, prosecutors said.

Johnson then allegedly put on a ski mask, drove up to the passenger’s side of the Sentra and fired eight shots at the vehicle, prosecutors said. The driver of the Sentra wasn’t injured.

Johnson was arrested two days later during a traffic stop in suburban Berkeley, prosecutors said.

“In this case, it is alleged that Mr. Johnson, who has multiple felony convictions, opened fire on another motorist after he and his victim became engaged in a five-mile road rage pursuit,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “The type of violent behavior alleged against Mr. Johnson placed numerous innocent motorists at risk and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County. We are all extremely thankful that no one was injured, or worse, as a result of Mr. Johnson’s alleged actions.”

Johnson is due back in court Sept. 25.

