13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night in a shooting in Fuller Park.
The boy was on the sidewalk when “unknown males on foot” shot him in the back in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
