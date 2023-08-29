The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park

The boy was in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue when he was shot by ‘unknown males on foot,’ police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday night in a shooting in Fuller Park.

The boy was on the sidewalk when “unknown males on foot” shot him in the back in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue about 7 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
A pop, a scrape wound, then blood on the floor by another White Sox fan: ‘We were like, “Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?”’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
Felony charges dropped against man found with guns at Chicago hotel — 2 years after Lightfoot, top cop suggested he planned mass attack
Chicago TV news crew robbed at gunpoint while reporting on armed robberies
Chicago cop pleads not guilty to charges he lied about gun arrest
Sentencian a cuñada de Pedro Flores a libertad condicional
The Latest
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an out in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele wins pitcher’s duel vs. Brewers’ Corbin Burnes
Steele, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather and Adbert Alzolay combined for a shutout in the Cubs’ 1-0 win.
By Maddie Lee
 
John Eastman, left, and Rudolph Giuliani speak in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. The 18 defendants charged alongside Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County include more than a half-dozen lawyers.
Nation/World
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
Attorneys charged with former President Donald Trump in a Georgia election interference case could have a hard time arguing when they may have gone beyond advisory roles.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
A Colombian immigrant waits to be processed last May by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Columnists
When it comes to the migrant crisis, don’t be like Texas’ ‘Murph’
A Texan complains about immigrants doing what his whole county does.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Mike Clevinger was placed on waivers by the White Sox. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox put starting pitcher Mike Clevinger on waivers
Right-hander signed in a swirl of controversy has been the Sox’ best starter in 2023.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
People smile while jumping into Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbor during Friday Morning Swim Club on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Chicago
Chicago Friday Morning Swim Club canceled after dispute with park district
Organizers of the popular meet-up at Montrose Harbor said they were calling off the swims after police showed up at last week’s ‘unofficial’ gathering.
By Katelyn Haas and Katie Anthony
 