Eight customers robbed at gunpoint, clerk hurt at Brighton Park Subway
Three male suspects with handguns entered a Subway, 3942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery.
Eight people were robbed at gunpoint at a fast food restaurant early Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Three gunmen entered a Subway, 3942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.
The suspects took a cash drawer and robbed eight customers before leaving, according to police.
A store clerk, 35, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, with a laceration on the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.
No arrests were made.
