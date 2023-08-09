Eight customers robbed at gunpoint, clerk hurt at Brighton Park Subway

Eight people were robbed at gunpoint at a fast food restaurant early Wednesday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Three gunmen entered a Subway, 3942 S. Archer Ave., around 12:42 a.m. and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

The suspects took a cash drawer and robbed eight customers before leaving, according to police.

A store clerk, 35, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital, with a laceration on the shoulder, police said. He was in good condition.

No arrests were made.

