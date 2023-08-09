The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
At least 4 wounded in shooting near Crystal Lake

Authorities said there were at least four victims and called the shooting an isolated incident.

By  Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
   
McHenry County sheriff’s office investigate a shooting Wednesday morning near Crystal Lake on the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.&nbsp;

McHenry County sheriff’s office investigate a shooting Wednesday morning near Crystal Lake.

Paul Valade/Daily Herald

The McHenry County sheriff’s office said it is conducting a death investigation after an early-morning shooting at a home near Crystal Lake that injured at least four people.

Sheriff’s deputies would not say how many people were killed in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Authorities said there were at least four victims and called the shooting an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police were called to the single-family home in an unincorporated area east of Crystal Lake a little before 4 a.m., a sheriff’s office sergeant reported.

Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.
News
Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot
No one had won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, enabling the prize to grow to the third-largest in U.S. history.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_114859437.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Newly seated jury will hear opening statements Wednesday in perjury trial of ex-top aide to Madigan
Prosecutors will have their first opportunity to outline their case, while defense attorneys will finally be able to tell Tim Mapes’ side of the story.
By Jon Seidel
 
LL Cool J performs onstage during the Grammy Awards in February. He brings The F.O.R.C.E. Tour to the United Center on Aug. 13.&nbsp;
Music
At the United Center, LL Cool J ready to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary in Chicago in a big, big way
The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour, which also features Common, arrives at the United Center on Sunday.
By Mark Braboy | For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Gunman fires at Chicago police on West Side, no reports of injuries
No injuries were reported but the person was refusing to leave the house in the 5400 block of West Walton Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
There are options for your hot sauce cravings during the sriracha sauce shortage.
Taste
Out of sriracha? Try one of these 12 Chicago-made hot sauces
None will dethrone Huy Fong’s familiar green-nozzled bottle, but these local craft concoctions are worth a drizzle.
By Contributor
 