At least 4 wounded in shooting near Crystal Lake

The McHenry County sheriff’s office said it is conducting a death investigation after an early-morning shooting at a home near Crystal Lake that injured at least four people.

Sheriff’s deputies would not say how many people were killed in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road.

Authorities said there were at least four victims and called the shooting an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Police were called to the single-family home in an unincorporated area east of Crystal Lake a little before 4 a.m., a sheriff’s office sergeant reported.

