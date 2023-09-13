Four burglaries reported at businesses on West and Northwest sides over four hours

Four burglaries were reported at businesses on the West and Northwest sides over four hours late Tuesday and early Wednesday, three of them involving a getaway car with the same description.

The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road in Austin, according to Chicago police. Three people wearing hoodies got out of a white KIA SUV and shattered the front glass door of a retail shop, police said. They fled with merchandise and a cash drawer.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, two people in hoodies got out of a white KIA SUV in the 600 block of West Roosevelt Road in the West Loop, police said. They broke the front glass door of a cannabis dispensary and fled with merchandise.

Around 1:30 a.m., three people in hoodies pulled up in a white KIA SUV in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square and broke the front glass door of a retail shop, police said. They fled with a safe and a cash drawer.

Around 3 a.m., two people broke the front glass of a business in the 4800 block of West Foster Avenue and fled with merchandize and a cash drawer, police said.

No one was in custody in any of the burglaries.

