2nd man dies in Avondale stabbing

A second man has died after a stabbing attack late Tuesday in an Avondale apartment on the Northwest Side.
About 10:50 p.m., responding officers found the men on the second floor of an apartment building in the 3000 block of North Elston Avenue, Chicago police said.
James Traven, 55, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to his body and died there, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Another man, 28, was also stabbed several times and was taken to the same hospital, where he was initially in critical condition, officials said. He died early Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.
Area detectives were investigating.
