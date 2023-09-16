Chicago man charged with stabbing two men in West Ridge
Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.
A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two men Thursday in West Ridge on the North Side.
Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.
About 11 a.m. Thursday, Vasilic was fighting with two men when he stabbed them multiple times in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.
As Vasilic attempted to get away, the men got into a vehicle and struck him, police said.
The men went to an area hospital where their conditions weren’t immediately known, police said. Vasilic was hospitalized and taken into custody.
Vasilic was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.
The Latest
Davis is not part of the Bears’ traveling party to Tampa on Saturday and is doubtful to play Sunday because of what the team deems a personal issue.
“Whenever we play this city I always gives props, not only to Cubby Bear, not only to Naked Raygun, not only to my cousin Tracy who took me, but to the city of Chicago. Without you I don’t think I’d be doing this thing.”
We also asked for the winner of Sunday’s Bears-Buccaneers game in Tampa, Fla.
Such pairs of players come in all forms. This week’s quiz is about some of baseball’s best.
The Fire have been outscored 11-1 in their last four games and look nothing like the team that surged into playoff contention before the Leagues Cup.