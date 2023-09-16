The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Chicago man charged with stabbing two men in West Ridge

Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Chicago man charged with stabbing two men in West Ridge
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

A man was charged with stabbing two men on Thursday in West Ridge.

Adobe Stock Photo

A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two men Thursday in West Ridge on the North Side.

Boris Vasilic, 41, was charged with two counts of attempted murder with strong probability of injury or death, Chicago police said.

About 11 a.m. Thursday, Vasilic was fighting with two men when he stabbed them multiple times in the 2800 block of West Devon Avenue, police said.

As Vasilic attempted to get away, the men got into a vehicle and struck him, police said.

The men went to an area hospital where their conditions weren’t immediately known, police said. Vasilic was hospitalized and taken into custody.

Vasilic was scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Boris_Vasilic__41.jpg

Boris Vasilic

Chicago police

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in Roseland
‘El Chapo’ son extradited to Chicago to face drug conspiracy charges
No charges filed after assistant principal is fatally shot by fellow tenant in Loop high-rise
Courts will be ready when Illinois ends cash bail Monday, Chicago-area officials say
Library bomb threats prompt closings citywide, special police attention
Peso Pluma concert in Rosemont rescheduled after threats by Mexican drug cartel
The Latest
BEARS_072723_30__1_.jpg
Bears
Bears G Nate Davis doubtful with personal issue
Davis is not part of the Bears’ traveling party to Tampa on Saturday and is doubtful to play Sunday because of what the team deems a personal issue.
By Patrick Finley
 
RIOTFESTFRI_091623_48.JPG
Riot Fest
Foo Fighters create a nostalgic atmosphere at Riot Fest 2023
“Whenever we play this city I always gives props, not only to Cubby Bear, not only to Naked Raygun, not only to my cousin Tracy who took me, but to the city of Chicago. Without you I don’t think I’d be doing this thing.”
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
Polling Place: Here’s what you said is the No. 1 thing the Bears need to be better at in Week 2
We also asked for the winner of Sunday’s Bears-Buccaneers game in Tampa, Fla.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screenshot_2023_09_12_at_12.37.56_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: The many dynamic duos in MLB history
Such pairs of players come in all forms. This week’s quiz is about some of baseball’s best.
By Bill Chuck
 
Coach Frank Klopas and the Fire are still in playoff contention, but a four-game skid hasn’t helped their chances.
Chicago Fire
Struggling Fire know turnaround must start now
The Fire have been outscored 11-1 in their last four games and look nothing like the team that surged into playoff contention before the Leagues Cup.
By Brian Sandalow
 