Person shot in officer-involved shooting

A person was seriously wounded in a police-involved shooting Sunday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

Around 3 p.m., a person was in the 7300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were shot, according to the Chicago Fire Department. That person was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Chicago police confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting but did not give any further details.

No officers were wounded.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

