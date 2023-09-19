Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood

A man was fatally shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.
The 43-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car with multiple gunshot wounds just after 4 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Avenue H, according to Chicago police.
The man was dead on the scene, police said.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
