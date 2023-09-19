The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood

The man, 43, was found unresponsive in a car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
Police_Tape_1.jpg

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood early Tuesday, police said.

The 43-year-old man was found unresponsive in a car with multiple gunshot wounds just after 4 a.m. in the 10300 block of South Avenue H, according to Chicago police.

The man was dead on the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in Chatham
In Domestic Violence Court, promising first day of bail reform as cases get closer review, judge works ‘few kinks out of the system’
Bail reform gets its first test Monday, and Cook County sees a smooth rollout. ‘I appreciate everyone’s patience.’
Shooting deaths of family of 4 jolt quiet Romeoville neighborhood: ‘They were nice people. They didn’t bother anybody.’
22 people shot, but no weekend homicides in Chicago
‘El Raton,’ son of cartel kingpin ‘El Chapo,’ appears in chains at his arraignment in Chicago
The Latest
Linda Evangelista (from left), Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington share a photo shoot on “The Super Models.”
Movies and TV
‘The Super Models’ profiles 4 icons of style with substance
Apple TV+ docuseries looks back at the successes and setbacks of an era’s foremost faces of fashion: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.
By Richard Roeper
 
La Casa Norte staffers and volunteers participate in a “get out the vote” campaign targeting Latinos in Chicago, Feb. 24. Latino political power is still lacking, two policy leaders write.
Other Views
Latinos are making economic gains in Chicago suburbs and deserve more political power
Latino population and income are rising in the Chicago area, but hardships like lack of affordable housing, unemployment and other barriers to opportunity are still problematic, two policy leaders write.
By Sylvia Puente and Daniel Cooper
 
merlin_112553948.jpg
Editorials
Former top planner Maurice Cox is right: Redevelop parking lots at White Sox stadium
To allow Guaranteed Rate Field to remain surrounded by 70 acres of surface parking is a waste, from both a fan experience and an urban planning standpoint.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A man was fatally shot August 1, 2021, in South Shore.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chatham
The man was in the backyard of a home in the 8000 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was shot in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ACVS pharmacist prepares to administer a shot of Comirnaty, the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination booster for COVID-19, at the Baldwin Park store on New Broad Street in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Pharmacies across the U.S. have started administering new COVID-19 boosters, recommended for everyone 6 months and older by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) ORG XMIT: FLORL101
Editorials
Shot from all the needles? Doesn’t matter. Get your COVID-19 booster.
Chicagoans should protect themselves by getting the latest COVID-19 booster and making sure everyone in their families who can does the same.
By CST Editorial Board
 