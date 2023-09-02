Person of interest questioned in West Garfield Park homicide

Detectives were questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a homicide Saturday morning.
The 53-year-old woman was discovered about 8 a.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police.
Further details weren’t released, but police called it a homicide investigation and said one person was being interviewed.
An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
