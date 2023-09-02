The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Person of interest questioned in West Garfield Park homicide

A 53-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in the 4200 block of West Adams.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape. File photo.

Police are investigating a homicide in the Weat Garfield Park neighborhood.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest after a woman was found dead in a homicide Saturday morning. 

The 53-year-old woman was discovered about 8 a.m. inside a home in the 4200 block of West Adams, according to Chicago police. 

Further details weren’t released, but police called it a homicide investigation and said one person was being interviewed. 

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday. 

