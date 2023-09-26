The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

‘Is Chicago savable?’ GOP congressional hearing in Chicago marked by partisan attacks, false claims

The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee held the hearing at Fraternal Order of Police headquarters to discuss violence in the city.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE ‘Is Chicago savable?’ GOP congressional hearing in Chicago marked by partisan attacks, false claims
merlin_116012320.jpg

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photos

Congressional Republicans came to Chicago Tuesday to hear attack after attack against Democrats who were accused of turning the city into an “active war zone.”

The GOP-controlled House Judiciary Committee held the hearing at Fraternal Order of Police headquarters to discuss violence in the city, but it was dominated by sharp partisan attacks, false claims and factual omissions.

“The left has implemented pro-criminal policies that have allowed dangerous criminals to remain on the street,” Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said. “The left has attacked law enforcement and has sought to defund the police. And then when crime goes up, they act shocked.”

Fox News commentator Gianno Caldwell was called to testify about his brother Christian, who was shot and killed last June in Morgan Park. 

But Caldwell also used the platform to offer a warning about the state abolishing cash bail last week, falsely claiming that suspects accused of second-degree murder and arson couldn’t be detained under provisions of the controversial SAFE-T Act.

Related

“Where we are in Chicago right now — where you can be downtown Chicago and be robbed, killed, whatever the case may be — we’re really entering Gotham City based on the law that just got implemented,” Caldwell said. 

Homicides and shootings have continued to fall this year in Chicago, down 11% and 13%. But overall crime is up nearly 30%, with motor vehicle thefts and robberies surging.

Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from downstate Oakland, also seized on the bail reform measure, claiming Gov. J.B. Pritzker “lied to the people of Illinois” about ending cash bail and slamming Democrats for toeing the line. 

“We are the normals and they are the crazies,” she said. “What I want to know is, what is it going to take to wake the people up in Chicago, and especially in the communities that are disproportionately impacted by this violence, to realize that the people they are electing are promoting these policies and voting for it?”

Carlos Yanez Jr., a Chicago police officer who was wounded in a shooting that killed Officer Ella French, testified that the SAFE-T Act doesn’t live up to its “beautiful name” and actually puts crime victims in danger.

But Yanez did not mention that the bail reform law allows even people charged with misdemeanor crimes to be detained until trial – a fact praised by advocates for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Related

Much of the hearing hinged on allegations that Democrats are pushing to “defund” the police, although the term was often used as a segue to discuss police reforms that speakers claimed are handcuffing officers.

The department’s vehicle and foot pursuit policies, which tightly restrict when officers can chase suspects, were slammed throughout the meeting. 

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., used the topic to springboard into a jarring question: “Is Chicago savable, or is the city in such downward trajectory that our only hope is to make sure that these policies don’t spread to other places?”

No one mentioned that the department’s foot chase policy was implemented as part of a federal consent decree mandating sweeping reforms, or that the vehicle pursuit policy was revised amid a mountain of settlements stemming from crashes.

Yanez and former Chicago Police Lt. John Garrido III took aim at the police disciplinary system, with Yanez noting that the city’s civilian oversight agency is handing out suspensions “like candy on Halloween.”

Garrido said it’s “demoralizing” that anonymous complaints can prompt lengthy disciplinary inquiries, insisting that many investigations are based on “false allegations.” 

But he falsely claimed that complainants no longer have to sign sworn affidavits reflecting their statements — something that’s required by state law.

He bemoaned the fact that Chicago cops are conducting far fewer street stops than they did in 2015, but he failed to mention a settlement the police department reached that year to curtail its stop-and-frisk practices.

Republican lawmakers took repeated shots at Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who slammed GOP leaders earlier this week for holding the hearing instead of working out a budget agreement to keep the federal government open. 

Jordan’s committee held a similar hearing in New York in April, lambasting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who charged former President Donald Trump with falsifying New York business records. 

As with Foxx, Jordan used that hearing to call Bragg “soft on crime,” though major crime in New York was down at the time.

Amid the partisan rancor, Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., complained that most Democrats didn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing. Then he blamed the country’s crime problems on a “failure of leadership.”

“If we continue on this path of lawlessness and a disregard for the rule of law,” he added, “we will lose our freedoms.”

Next Up In Crime
Murder charges dropped after man imprisoned 30 years: ‘I’m not bitter’
Another ‘cartel wife’ gets 3.5 years for hiding millions in drug money tied to El Chapo’s Sinaloa cartel
Girl, 16, critically hurt in South Lawndale shooting
Man, 86, fatally shot outside his South Side home before thieves speed away in his SUV; 2 held: cops
Man shot to death in Englewood
Man fatally shot on street in Auburn Gresham
The Latest
A Taylor Swift fan holds a sign during Sunday’s Bears-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Sports Media
Chiefs-Bears game gets TV ratings boost thanks to Taylor Swift sighting
The national Fox broadcast of the Chiefs’ win over the Bears was the highest-rated NFL game of the week for women in three different age demographics.
By USA Today Sports
 
All 30 MLB teams, including the Cubs, will have their own version of the Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds” album.
MLB
Rolling Stones team with MLB for special editions of ‘Hackney Diamonds’ album
The Cubs and Sox and all the rest of MLB’s teams will have a custom art version on pocket jackets housing a white vinyl record.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Former President Donald Trump speaking at a rally Monday in Summerville, S.C.
Nation/World
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers as he built real estate empire
A judge in New York found the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth to get favorable loan terms and lower insurance rates.
By Michael Sisak | AP
 
Alejandro García Nelo stands beside an ofrenda or offering entitled “54, 950 heartbeats,” which is a tribute to those who were killed by the earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Morocco in 2023, at the National Museum of Mexican Art in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The exhibit, an annual tradition, is titled “Día de Muertos, Living Presence.”
Entertainment and Culture
Day of the Dead ofrendas honor earthquake victims, murdered women in Pilsen museum exhibit
The National Museum of Mexican art is featuring its 37th annual Día de Muertos exhibition.
By Ambar Colón
 
President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 in Van Buren Township, Mich.
Nation/World
Biden joins picket line, urges striking autoworkers to ‘stick with it’
The president’s appearance on the picket line, a first for a sitting president, was the most significant demonstration of his pro-union bona fides, a record that includes vocal support for unionization efforts at Amazon.com facilities and executive actions that promoted worker organizing.
By Tom Krisher | AP Auto Writer and Chris Megerian | AP
 