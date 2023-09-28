Man found shot to death in North Lawndale

A man was fatally shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers found the 20-year-old on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No arrests were reported.

