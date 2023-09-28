The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man found shot to death in North Lawndale

Officers found the man, 20, on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in North Lawndale
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Thursday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers found the 20-year-old on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

No arrests were reported.

Next Up In Crime
On his way out the door, top cop demotes commander who was working Sox park security during unsolved shooting
Woman shot during White Sox game breaks silence, says she didn’t bring gun into stadium
2 Chicago cops acquitted of battery, misconduct in shooting of unarmed man in Pilsen
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
Off-duty Chicago cops robbed at gunpoint after leaving Pilsen bar
Chicago cop remains on the street after allegedly attacking his wife and threatening to kill her
The Latest
People watch and interact with Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl, as she walks across Navy Pier in her debut visit to Chicago on Thursday.
Chicago
Hundreds welcome 12-foot tall Syrian refugee puppet Little Amal at Navy Pier: ‘It was very emotional’
Little Amal is making her way across America to inspire hope and draw attention to the plight of many refugees around the world, half of whom are children.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
School Board President Jianin Shi welcomes attendees during a school board meeting at Austin College and Career Academy in Austin, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Later in the meeting, he and the board were criticized for their plan to support Black students.
Education
Black community leaders call on CPS to fix achievement gap
A couple dozen Black leaders attended Thursday’s Board of Education meeting to ask for a committee that would develop a strategy to help Black students academically.
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Hubbard’s Ares Boelter (10) carries the ball against King at Gately Stadium.
High School Football
Hubbard’s Ares Boelter plays the game of his life to beat King and clinch a state playoff spot
Hubbard’s defensive stop sealed a 26-20 victory. It’s the fifth win of the season for the Greyhounds, which is as many games as they’ve won in the last four seasons combined.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Anish Jethmalani (top) stars with Joey Slotnick (left) and Mitchell J. Fain in “The Lehman Trilogy.”
Theater
Highly involving ‘Lehman Trilogy,’ with just 3 actors, traces company’s slow rise and rapid crash
As the founding brothers (and many more characters), Mitchell J. Fain, Anish Jethmalani and Joey Slotnick lift Broadway Playhouse production to a very high level.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_115410496.jpg
Crime
On his way out the door, top cop demotes commander who was working Sox park security during unsolved shooting
There was concern that John Spellman may have prioritized the interests of the team over the department and stalled in delivering Patrol Chief Brian McDermott’s request to pause the game, the Sun-Times has learned.
By Tom Schuba
 