The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting

They were standing outside on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 16th Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the North Lawndale neighborhood late Friday.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Friday night in North Lawndale.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 16th Street when another man approached and fired about 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, 45, was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 29, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Plea deal offered to man charged with brother in fatal shooting of Chicago police Oficer Ella French
Bullets hit Englewood homes, seriously injure 10-year-old girl and narrowly miss 14-year-old neighbor
Una ‘esposa del cártel’ da entrevista en podcast antes de ir a prisión
Dos policías entre 4 hombres asaltados afuera de un bar de Pilsen
No evidence Chicago cops engaged in sexual misconduct with migrants, probe finds
3 dead in Edgewater after hazardous materials response: officials
The Latest
vegas_2_Parlay_Cards.jpg
Sports Saturday
Parlays have long, storied history, but they’re no moneymaker for most bettors
Parlay cards have been in vogue for nearly 100 years, gaining early steam in factory towns on pay-day Fridays and collegiate dormitories, writes historian Arne K. Lang.
By Rob Miech
 
Lionel Messi has already made a huge impact on MLS, which could eventually help the Fire.
Chicago Fire
Lionel Messi can boost the Fire, even if he doesn’t play at Soldier Field
Messi joining MLS has been a boon for the league and could lead to looser roster rules that could help the Fire capitalize on Joe Mansueto’s wealth.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Jevon Carter
Sports Saturday
Camp buddies? For most of the Bulls, yes, but let the few battles begin
The Bulls will meet with the media on Monday, and then hit the ground running for fall camp Tuesday in Nashville. Jevon Carter and Coby White headline the position battle at point guard, but not the only spot to watch.
By Joe Cowley
 
American kestrel making use of a rubbuish pile in a cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Kestrel utilizing cemetery refuse and an ode to a mantis
A wonderful photo of an American kestrel on a cemetery refuse pile and an ode to a mantis are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_115779554.jpg
Bears
Bears vs. Broncos — What to Watch 4
The Bears’ running game hasn’t been as potent as it was last season when they led the NFL in rushing yards. But it has a chance to step it up against a Broncos defense that allowed 350 rushing yards to the Dolphins last week.
By Mark Potash
 