Man killed, woman wounded in North Lawndale shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting on Friday night in North Lawndale.

They were standing on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 16th Street when another man approached and fired about 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, 45, was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 29, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

