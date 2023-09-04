15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday. He died from his injuries Monday.
A 15-year-old boy died hours after he was shot Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but he died Monday, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
The annual African Festival of the Arts ran Labor Day weekend at Washington Park with vendors from around the country and world. The festival brings the African diaspora to Chicago with food, music and celebration.
The Cubs beat the Giants 5-0 on Monday.
Led by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s 36, the Cubs are capitalizing on a baseball-wide boost in stolen bases.