The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park

Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday. He died from his injuries Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Crime scene tape.

A 15-year-old boy died hours after he was shot Sept. 3, 2023 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old boy died hours after he was shot Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but he died Monday, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport
Father of 3 shot dead on his anniversary; another victim had hoped to bring his family from Mexico
4 dead, 30 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
6-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights
The Latest
Colorado v TCU
Sports
College football no longer the game we once knew
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
By Rick Telander
 
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Festival-goers browse paintings by Roederick Vines during the African Festival of the Arts at Washington Park on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Entertainment and Culture
African Festival of the Arts celebrates culture: ‘It’s like Africa in Chicago’
The annual African Festival of the Arts ran Labor Day weekend at Washington Park with vendors from around the country and world. The festival brings the African diaspora to Chicago with food, music and celebration.
By Mariah Rush
 
Seiya Suzuki #27 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after his RBI double in the seventh inning off Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on September 04, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feeling ‘really good,’ drives in three runs vs. Giants
The Cubs beat the Giants 5-0 on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screen_Shot_2023_09_04_at_6.08.33_PM.png
Cubs
Baseball by the numbers: Cubs have zeal for the steal
Led by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s 36, the Cubs are capitalizing on a baseball-wide boost in stolen bases.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 