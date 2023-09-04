15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old boy died hours after he was shot Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition, but he died Monday, officials said.

No one was in custody.

