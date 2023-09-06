Man wounded in August shooting in West Pullman has died

A man has died weeks after being critically wounded in a shooting in West Pullman, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Quinton Hendricks, 30, was in the 13000 block of South King Drive when he was shot Aug. 22 just before 11:30 a.m., according to Chicago police and the medical examiner.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the head and hip. He was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner, and his death was classified as a homicide.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The teachers union and the school’s board of directors finalized a deal after more than a year of negotiations.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump cannot sever their cases in Georgia election interference prosecution, a Fulton County Superior Court judge rules.
A plea deal with federal prosecutors on a gun possession charge that would have kept Hunter Biden out of prison fell through in July. Members of Congress are mulling impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.
As former President Donald Trump leads the GOP pack heading into 2024 he faces four criminal cases. A lawsuit alleges he cannot run based on a clause prohibiting those who support insurrection from seeking higher office.
Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”