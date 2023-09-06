The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Man wounded in August shooting in West Pullman has died

Quinton Hendricks, 30, was shot in the 13000 block of South King Drive on Aug. 22, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died weeks after being critically wounded in a shooting in West Pullman, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Quinton Hendricks, 30, was in the 13000 block of South King Drive when he was shot Aug. 22 just before 11:30 a.m., according to Chicago police and the medical examiner.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the head and hip. He was identified Wednesday by the medical examiner, and his death was classified as a homicide.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

